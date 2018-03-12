Death Grips Working With Shrek Director On New Album

Death Grips are basically as much of a performance art prank as they are an actual band, and it seems that they’re diving into straight-up meme territory with their upcoming album. The group have been working on the follow-up to 2016’s Bottomless Pit for a while now, and the last thing we heard from them was the 20+ minute “Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Gabber Megamix)” last May. But today, they’ve taken to social media to share a new update, revealing that they’re “Working on the new album with Andrew Adamson,” better known as the director of Shrek and Shrek 2.

Working on the new album with Andrew Adamson A post shared by Death Grips (@bbpoltergiest) on Mar 12, 2018 at 2:49pm PDT

Shrek Grips, here we come.