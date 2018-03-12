Death Grips Working With Shrek Director On New Album

Death Grips are basically as much of a performance art prank as they are an actual band, and it seems that they’re diving into straight-up meme territory with their upcoming album. The group have been working on the follow-up to 2016’s Bottomless Pit for a while now, and the last thing we heard from them was the 20+ minute “Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Gabber Megamix)” last May. But today, they’ve taken to social media to share a new update, revealing that they’re “Working on the new album with Andrew Adamson,” better known as the director of Shrek and Shrek 2.
Shrek Grips, here we come.