The Sea And Cake – “These Falling Arms”

Although Sam Prekop released another instrumental solo album, The Republic, back in 2015, we haven’t gotten a new album from the Sea And Cake since 2012’s Runner. Thankfully, that’s about to change. The jazzy pop veterans are coming back this spring with Any Day, and we’ve already heard its breezy “lead single/title track.” Today, the band’s label Thrill Jockey has shared another song from the new record, “These Falling Arms,” its beautifully shining closing track. You can listen to it over at Thrill Jockey’s website here.

Any Day is out 5/11 on Thrill Jockey.