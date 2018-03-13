Havoc Says A New Mobb Deep Album Will Be Out This Year

Prodigy, one half of the legendary New York rap duo Mobb Deep, died suddenly last year while being treated for sickle cell. Some posthumous Mobb Deep tracks have inevitably trickled out since then, and now Havoc, the surviving member of Mobb Deep, is saying a full Mobb Deep album will be out this year.

As The Fader points out, Havoc appeared on MSNBC’s The Beat With Ari Melber to debate music with Robert Torricelli, the retired US Senator from New Jersey. During the segment, Havoc said he’s working “in conjunction with [Prodigy’s] family” on the new record and that it will be out “pretty soon, before the end of the year.” Watch the segment below.