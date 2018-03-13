Matt Dike, Rap Producer & Co-Founder Of Delicious Vinyl, Dies At 55

Matt Dike, co-founder of hip-hop record label Delicious Vinyl and a contributor to the Beastie Boys’ iconic album Paul’s Boutique, died Tuesday (3/13). He was 55 years old.

Growing up outside of New York City in the 1960s and ’70s, Dike rebelled against the rigidity of his parents’ Jehovah’s Witness values, immersing himself in NYC’s music scene and taking the role of DJ at parties. He soon moved to Los Angeles in 1980 to expand his DJ brand and caught the attention of Mike Ross, with whom he later founded Delicious Vinyl in 1987.

The duo co-produced three major 1980s rap songs: Tone-Loc’s “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina” and Young MC’s “Bust A Move.” Much of the Beastie Boys’ 1989 album Paul’s Boutique was recorded in Dike’s apartment. He brought a number of layering samples to the record.

According to the announcement on Delicious Vinyl’s site, Dike died “at home after a brief illness, with his brother Lane and sister Vikyana at his side.”

Questlove was among the artists and music industry peers who took to Twitter to pay respects to Dike. See some of the reaction below:

Matt Dike (1962-2018)

Rest in peacehttps://t.co/yF6wnqkS29 — Delicious Vinyl (@DeliciousVinyl) March 13, 2018

Working on @kexp's Inside Paul's Boutique meant I spent hours & hours reading Matt Dike interviews/immersing myself in his work. He simply doesn't get enough credit for the doors he opened (that pretty much everyone in hip-hop and electronic music have come through.) RIP legend. https://t.co/DTKHbgfREt — Jacob Webb (@itsjacobwebb) March 13, 2018

RIP Matt Dike. Thank you for Paul's Boutique. — LAMBOLAMBO (@LAMBOLAMBO) March 13, 2018

Wow what a day. RIP RT @DeliciousVinyl: Matt Dike (1962-2018)

Rest in peacehttps://t.co/Jr62hs7Uxv — DJ Eclipse (@ItsDJEclipse) March 13, 2018

Matt Dike, co-founder of Delicious Vinyl & the catalyst for the creation of the Beastie Boys' "Paul's Boutique" has passed away. He put the pieces in place for much music goodness for years to come…https://t.co/4wY7CNDLS0 — Jim Shearer (@JimShearer) March 13, 2018

RIP Matt Dike. Just one trick from his bag: https://t.co/dsjvDC9cMo https://t.co/nu6B5PE83z — Rob Tannenbaum (@tannenbaumr) March 13, 2018

This article originally appeared on Billboard.