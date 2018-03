Anderson .Paak played a free show for Apple Music at the O2 Academy Brixton in London tonight, and he didn’t do it alone. .Paak first entered the spotlight partly thanks to his features on Dr. Dre’s 2015 comeback album Compton, and Pitchfork reports that Dre made a surprise appearance during .Paak’s set tonight to perform his 2001 hits “Still D.R.E.” and “The Next Episode.” Watch their onstage collaboration below.

.Paak previously brought Dre onstage during his set at Coachella 2016.