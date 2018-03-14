Watch Show Me The Body’s Eight-Part TV Series Corpus TV

Queens hardcore punk trio Show Me The Body released their mixtape, Corpus I, last year and more recently shared a video for “K-9” off their 7”, “K-9” b/w “Talk.” A couple weeks ago via the band’s Instagram, they’ve announced they’re delving further into television with the launch of their new digital series, Corpus TV.

Deemed a “collaborative experiment,” the eight-part series will feature artists of the New York underground including past collaborators like queer noise artist, Dreamcrusher who will host a cooking show à la Food Network. That episode is currently available to watch via the band’s website, Corpus.NYC. Episodes to follow include one directed by native New Yorker Michael Elijah Rodriguez documenting how the city has changed, and a silent episode wherein Show Me The Body compare US federal prisons with their own footage of concentration camps across Europe. Watch the series’ launch video below via the FADER.