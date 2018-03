Australian pop star on-the-rise Troye Sivan gave us a taste of what’s to come since his 2015 debut, Blue Neighbourhood, with “My My My!” and its associated remix. Today he becomes the latest artist to perform in Dazed’s Dazed Texts series, reciting Sufjan Stevens’ “Mystery Of Love.” Sivan sits and stands in front of a solid blue background, turning the Call Me By Your Name centerpiece into simple and ever-intimate spoken word. It needs nothing else than for you to watch it too.