Tee Grizzley – “Don’t Even Trip” (Feat. Moneybagg Yo)

Tee Grizzley, from Detroit, and Moneybagg Yo, from Memphis, are two of the best arguments that urgent, unpretentious street-rap remains relevant, both commercially and artistically. Both are currently punching their way toward stardom, and it’s cool to see them showing up on a track together. Tee Grizzley is getting ready to release a new full-length called Activated, and we’ve already posted his single “Colors.” “Don’t Even Trip,” like so much of what Grizzley’s already released, is hard and breathless. Listen below.

Activated is on the way.