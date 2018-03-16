Watch Bill Hader Argue With Arcade Fire About Their Own Band Name In SNL Promo

For maybe five years after Funeral I still referred to Arcade Fire as the Arcade Fire, and I had to get a fucking job at Pitchfork before someone corrected me. Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler has never had a job at Pitchfork, so evidently nobody has ever corrected him. Tomorrow night, Arcade Fire will serve as musical guests on Saturday Night Live. And as part of the inevitable SNL promos, Butler and host Bill Hader got into a quick discussion over whethere there’s a the there. Watch it below.

Hey, Butler’s gotten his joke in! Maybe SNL won’t let him do anymore jokes tomorrow night!