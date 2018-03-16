Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

So I listened to the new Roc Marciano album today. Enjoyed his album from last year and was getting the same enjoyment out of this one – cool, subdued beats that a tough guy raps icily over. Dunno if it was worth $30, but definitely $10 at least? Then track 5 comes in and he drops the Gay Slur. This could just be a me-thing – I definitely didn’t see it mentioned in the write-up on this site – but, I dunno, does that not take anyone else out of the music, cause it to stop being fun? The same thing happened to me last year with Jay-Z’s anti-semitic bars on 4:44, and the Asian slur Migos dropped on Culture (both similarly under-discussed, IMO). And sure, you could argue that it’s just a boneheaded misuse of language, that he’s not actually talking about gay people. I think the same arguments got made to excuse some of yr fav rap-albums-of-the-last-few-years DS2 and Acid Rap (when Future and CTR’s use of the term isn’t just being ignored altogether). But then I looked into it, and dude has a history: This Grammy shit is perverted— Roc marci (@rocmarci) January 27, 2014 Fag rituals— Roc marci (@rocmarci) January 27, 2014 All of this was in response to Macklemore’s performance of his cornball/up-the-middle “Same Love” song at the 2014 Grammys, where Queen Latifah married same-sex people on stage. So, whether or not he’s actually talking about gay people in his songs, Roc Marciano doesn’t seem to like them much, and uses a really loaded word to refer to them. He did it then, and he probably just did it on his new album. I dunno, man. As music culture and music journalism have trended more towards a social justice bent – and to boot, has foregrounded rap as the most important genre to watch – it’s weird that y’all overlook stuff like this. Would be cool if people got as mad about this as they do when some young rapper says he thinks the 90s are overrated. Maybe people would have if someone more outwardly antagonistic like Ariel Pink or Mark Kozelek had said it instead. But IMO the current silence is deafening. Last year when Migos were blowing up, I asked a friend (who, it should be noted, is gay) if he’d heard their music. He responded by asking me why he would listen to music by people who hate him. And that stuck with me – why would I continue listening to music by people who hate my friend, especially when there’s so much else out there?