Weirdo-pop auteur Ariel Pink put out his new album Dedicated To Bobby Jameson late last year, and he’s already shared music videos for “Feels Like Heaven,” “Another Weekend,” “Time To Live,” and “I Wanna Be Young.” Now he’s shared yet another for the Dâm-Funk collab “Acting,” a lo-fi Eric Ernest Johnson-directed affair that follows Damon Huss as he wanders around the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Watch below.

Dedicated To Bobby Jameson is out now via Mexican Summer.