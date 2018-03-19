Thom Yorke Announces European Tour

This summer, Radiohead will be playing shows in the finer hockey arenas of North America’s northeastern quadrant. But frontman Thom Yorke won’t spend the entire year in band mode. Yorke’s got plenty of solo endeavors going on; he is, for example, scoring director Luca Guadagnino’s remake of the horror classic Suspiria, which is due to come out later this year. And Yorke has just announced that he’ll play a couple of weeks’ worth of solo shows in Europe just before that Radiohead tour starts up.

Yorke won’t be touring with Atoms For Peace, the band he assembled, more or less, to play his solo stuff on tour. Instead, Yorke will be performing with his Radiohead producer and Atoms For Peace bandmate Nigel Godrich. Together, they’ll be performing what a press release calls a “live mix,” doing tracks from the Yorke solo discography. Visual artist Tarik Barri will also be assisting them, and the minimal dance producer and cellist Oliver Coates, who worked with Radiohead on A Moon Shaped Pool, will open. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

5/28 – Florene, Italy @ Teatro Verdi

5/29 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique Milano

5/30 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

6/01 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

6/03 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

6/04 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Royal Theatre Carré

6/07 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

6/10 – Manchester, UK @ Palace Theare

6/12 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia

6/13 – Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur

6/16 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sonar Festival (Fira de Barcelona)