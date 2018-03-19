Remission – “Left Wondering”

Remission are a young hardcore band from Santiago, Chile who sing in English and whose passionate, emotive, melodic take on the genre recalls prime Dag Nasty. At least for some of us, there are few things as satisfying as hearing someone just nailing that sort of chest-thumping midtempo trudge-churn, and Remission own it.

Earlier this year, we posted the band’s excellent one-off song “Voices,” and now the band has announced that they’ll release their full-length Enemy Of Silence next month. “Voices” will be on the album, and so will the absolutely massive riff-monster “Left Wondering,” which you can hear below.

<a href="http://reactrecords.bandcamp.com/album/enemy-of-silence" target="_blank">Enemy of Silence by REACT! Records</a>

Enemy Of Silence is out 4/27 on React! Records.