Flatbush Zombies – “U&I” (Feat. Dia)

The Brooklyn rap trio Flatbush Zombies have built a fervent cult following over the years, thanks to their deeply satisfying ’90s-throwback sound, their wild live shows, and their eye-popping psychedelic videos. Next month, they’ll release the new album Vacation In Hell, and it seems like they’re poised to jump up another level with its release. We’ve already posted the video for the very good first single “Headstone,” and now they’ve also shared a second new track called “U&I.”

“U&I” finds the group in an introspective mood, with the three of them, especially the gravel-voiced Meechy Darko, reflecting on their upbringings. The ringing, whumping beat comes from group member Erik Arc Elliott, and singer Dia chips in with an airy vocal. It’s an impressive song, and you can hear it below.

Vacation In Hell is out 4/6.