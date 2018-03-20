Night Flowers – “Hey Love,” “You Don’t Tell Me,” & “Rush Hour” (Jane Wiedlin Cover)

“Hey Love” is a much brighter and more buoyant song than a band called Night Flowers should be allowed to write. The UK combo in question has been building steam toward their album Wild Notion this year with pristinely dreamy indie-pop singles “Losing The Light” and “Cruel Wind.” And although the similarly sparkling “Hey Love” is also part of that project, it’s also headlining its own limited-edition EP out today.

The Hey Love EP includes two other new tracks, an original called “You Don’t Tell Me” and a cover of Go-Go’s leader Jane Wiedlin’s “Rush Hour.” But the real highlight is the A-side, which spins supremely lovely gleaming jangle out of romantic melancholia on the level of “Insecurity comes naturally/ When your misery loves company.” It sounds like Night Flowers making a leap, or at least delivering the signature song for which we’ll always remember them. It also sounds like the Sundays crossed with Belle & Sebastian crossed with the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart. Enjoy it.

<a href="http://nightflowers.bandcamp.com/album/hey-love" target="_blank">Hey Love by NIGHT FLOWERS</a>

Night Flowers also released a “Hey Love” video today via Noisey:

The Hey Love EP is out now on Dirty Bingo. Get it here. Wild Notion is out 4/13, also on Dirty Bingo, and you can get it here.