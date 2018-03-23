The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

I haven’t had a chance to watch it yet, but Netflix’s Roxanne Shanté biopic Roxanne Roxanne is streaming today. And you know what that means: We are one step closer to the inevitable future where every noteworthy rapper has a biopic of his or her own. That’s great! I can’t wait! The Petey Pablo biopic is going to be something else! This week’s best videos are below.

One of these days, I’m really going to have to fuck around and watch Rick & Morty.

It is my great hope that my kids will still enjoy each other’s company this much when they’re old enough to make their own music videos. It’s honestly heartwarming.

I like how the self-conscious meta-spoof of romantic-comedy storytelling tropes suddenly gets its own apparently sincere romantic-comedy ending.

As a man of a certain age, the mere sight of a shoddily translated cut scene, rendered in 8-bit graphics, is enough to send me into a deeply pleasurable nostalgia-hole.

Offset’s pop-locking! Drake’s shit-eating grin! Jamie Foxx being old enough to do an accurately understated Don Cornelius impression! Drake doing the same Michael Jackson moves that he once did on a Degrassi episode! Quavo blowing kisses! Takeoff’s heart-shaped sunglasses! The Migos’ synchronized steps! I’ll be honest: This race wasn’t close.