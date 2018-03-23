Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

I’ve already made one giant comment about how Actually GREAT Congratulations is so I’ll take a different angle. In 2010, MGMT took Tame Impala on tour with them. In hindsight, how much perfect sense does that make? Innerspeaker came out a month after Congratulations and to hear Kevin Parker tell it, seeing MGMT perform those new songs live had a profound impact on him: “The songs are completely amazing; they’re chord merchants. I can’t actually compute there’s this backlash. All the new songs are pitch-perfect live.” In that same interview he cited “Siberian Breaks” as one of his favorite songs. Maybe I’m stretching, but I don’t find it hard to see how Kevin landed on a song like “Let It Happen” after loving “Siberian Breaks” so much 5 years earlier. That was part of why I embraced Congratulations so much because all of a sudden I was eating up these new psychedelic bands like Tame Impala and Unknown Mortal Orchestra that the new MGMT album fit alongside quite nicely. I guess what I’m saying is if Kevin Parker thinks Congratulations is a great album then you either hate Tame Impala or actually love Congratulations. Deal with it.