Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

|cokeparty
|Score:30 | Mar 19th
That was some serious whiplash. Maybe they just got tired of those stupid headbands everyone was wearing to their show which was totally their fault for starting that shit in the first place.
But listen, MGMT just made a really great album, and they’re not touring Oracular on some kind of nostalgia trip. A prison is playing Silent Alarm every night because it’s the only thing that will sell tickets.
|Posted in: Despite Making The Best Music Of Their Career, MGMT Are Still Imprisoned By Their Past
|Marijuana
|Score:32 | Mar 20th
They aren’t fucking with you Breihan. Kevin doesn’t fuck with white boys, unless they are Shawn Mendes
Your Pal,
Marijuana.
|Posted in: Brockhampton Are Fucking With Us Again
|raptor jesus
|Score:33 | Mar 21st
Thanks Tim.
It’s my fault for not fundamentally understanding the role of a music critic.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Jack White Boarding House Reach
|Marijuana
|Score:33 | Mar 16th
They are the same idiots that love Fight Club and Taxi Driver for the wrong reasons.
Your Pal,
Marijuana.
|Posted in: Run The Jewels – “Oh Mama” Video (Feat. Rick & Morty)
|Tim Curtin
|Score:34 | Mar 21st
5 stars in RS
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Jack White Boarding House Reach
|crania americana
|Score:34 | Mar 17th
I’ve heard of celebs railing against others’ leanings, but celebs leaning against others’ railings?
|Posted in: Does This Photo Of A Railing Prove Drake Is Working On Kanye’s New Album In Wyoming?
|raptor jesus
|Score:36 | Mar 19th
I’ve already made one giant comment about how Actually GREAT Congratulations is so I’ll take a different angle.
In 2010, MGMT took Tame Impala on tour with them. In hindsight, how much perfect sense does that make? Innerspeaker came out a month after Congratulations and to hear Kevin Parker tell it, seeing MGMT perform those new songs live had a profound impact on him:
“The songs are completely amazing; they’re chord merchants. I can’t actually compute there’s this backlash. All the new songs are pitch-perfect live.”
In that same interview he cited “Siberian Breaks” as one of his favorite songs. Maybe I’m stretching, but I don’t find it hard to see how Kevin landed on a song like “Let It Happen” after loving “Siberian Breaks” so much 5 years earlier.
That was part of why I embraced Congratulations so much because all of a sudden I was eating up these new psychedelic bands like Tame Impala and Unknown Mortal Orchestra that the new MGMT album fit alongside quite nicely.
I guess what I’m saying is if Kevin Parker thinks Congratulations is a great album then you either hate Tame Impala or actually love Congratulations. Deal with it.
|Posted in: Despite Making The Best Music Of Their Career, MGMT Are Still Imprisoned By Their Past
|blochead
|Score:46 | Mar 21st
“…..glam-superstar haughty riff wreckage into Violent Femmesian strummy naif-folk “
If this Tom penned sentence gets one person to go back and listen to the absolute fucking genius of the first two Violent Femmes albums Jack’s foray into nonsense will have all been worth it.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Jack White Boarding House Reach
|bakedbeans
|Score:49 | Mar 21st
“He’s built himself a weird little invite-only room where, like, Cloud Nothings can drop by whenever they’re in town and make themselves a 78 RPM live record that nobody will buy.”
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Jack White Boarding House Reach
|crania americana
|Score:53 | Mar 22nd
Ranch Access Memories
|Posted in: Kacey Musgraves – “High Horse”
|GaryBusey
|Score:-10 | Mar 19th
Why are you commenting then? Stfu
|Posted in: Despite Making The Best Music Of Their Career, MGMT Are Still Imprisoned By Their Past
|sandro
|Score:-12 | Mar 19th
You’re discussing charli xcx on a music blog you nerd.
|Posted in: Charli XCX Brings The Future To Brooklyn
|Blubird
|Score:-14 | Mar 21st
This is an execution piece masquerading as crititique. Tom, I could murder your use of metaphor, and hang you out to dry with your contrived sentence construction.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Jack White Boarding House Reach
|Tommy
|Score:-15 | Mar 19th
The first four songs on Pop 2 are amazing, but I Got It is terrible, unlistenable, awful dreck that ruins my listening experience almost entirely.
|Posted in: Charli XCX Brings The Future To Brooklyn
|California
|Score:-15 | Mar 16th
Angela Kilgore is gonna sweep the downvotes for SUD next week (and get five more publicity opportunities) unless someone takes drastic action.
Car Seat Headrest are overrated. Who gives a shit about Dear Tommy? I’d rather watch the paint dry on a Beach House album cover than listen to it.
|Posted in: Last Night’s Atlanta Parodied The Lady Who Cried About Vince Staples Lyrics On YouTube
|Matt Chylak
|Score:10 | Mar 22nd
|
So I went down a wiki wormhole and it turns out “God’s Plan” is only the second song with the word ‘god’ to top the Hot 100. The first was John Denver’s “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” in June 1975. Kind of interesting in this religion-obsessed country. (You can technically count Usher and will.i.am’s “OMG” in 2010, but I don’t.)
Of course, that’s just a title. Plenty of Hot 100 #1s have been in some way ABOUT God. Creed had “With Arms Wide Open” at #1 for a week in 2000. And of course there’s the classic 2015 OMI song “Cheerleader”, which is famously about the Aztec goddess of fertility Xochiquetzal. I guess I should have saved this for the Number Ones, but whatever.
|Posted in: So, What’s Popping On The UK Pop Charts These Days?