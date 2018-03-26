Animal Flag – “Fair”

Earlier this month, Animal Flag shared “Why,” the lead single from the Boston-based band’s upcoming new album Void Ripper. Today, they’re returning with another track from it, the searing six-minute-long “Fair.” The band use all of that expanded runtime wisely, tempering propulsive blasts of noise with twinkling guitars and a heavy bass line. The track’s epic construction mirrors the matters of faith that Matthew Politoski is grappling with here, namely how life’s many injustices can ever add up to a benevolent good. “Maybe God has a different view on what is fair,” he sings at one point. Listen via Brooklyn Vegan below.

TOUR DATES:

04/01 Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents ^

04/03 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom ^

04/04 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

04/27 New York, NY @ Trans Pecos

04/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

05/04 Manchester, NH @ The Bungalow

05/05 Cambridge, MA @ The Democracy Center

^ w/ Sorority Noise

Void Ripper is out 4/13 via Flower Girl Records.