There’s still no word on A$AP Rocky’s upcoming album, which may or may not be titled TESTING. But there is a new song, the latest in a string of recent one-offs including “☆☆☆☆☆ 5IVE $TAR$,” “Above,” “Money Bags Freestyle,” and the Gucci Mane/21 Savage collab “Cocky.” The new track “Bad Company” features rising Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB, and you can hear it below.