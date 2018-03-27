That New David Bowie Statue Has Already Been Vandalized

The world’s first David Bowie statue was unveiled Sunday in Aylesbury, the English town where Bowie first performed as Ziggy Stardust. Less than 48 hours later, it’s been vandalized.

As The Guardian reports, as of last night the sidewalk in front of the statue bears a sobering graffiti message: “Feed the homeless first.” (In addition to crowdfunding, sculptor Andrew Sinclair also partially relied upon government grants.) The brick wall behind it was also scrawled with messages reading “RIP DB.”

David Stopps, the promoter who organized the crowdfunding effort, told the BBC, “It is a public piece of art and we will keep looking after it on a daily basis. There is a webcam on it 24/7, so whoever did it, we have got them on webcam.” In the same BBC report, local resident Helen Light told the BBC, “Taxpayers will now be paying for the cleanup, so it is the vandal who will ironically be taking money away from the homeless.”

Check out a photo of the vandalism below.