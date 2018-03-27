Illuminati Hotties – “Paying Off The Happiness”

My favorite band Illuminati Hotties are gearing up to release their debut album, Kiss Yr Frenemies, in a couple months. We’ve already heard “(You’re Better) Than Ever” and “Cuff” from it, and today the Los Angeles band has shared another one, “Paying Off The Happiness.” It’s about the various debts we accrue going through life, financial or otherwise — “I made a habit out of shuffling savings/ And standing toe-to-toe/ I think we’re faking it fine,” Sarah Tudzin sings at one point — but her fizzy arrangement makes the crushing pressure sound almost worth it. The song breaks out into a group singalong by its end, a hum of voices repeating “I’m paying it all off,” chipping slowly away at what we owe on the way to eventual independence. Listen via The Fader below.

Kiss Yr Frenemies is out 5/11 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.