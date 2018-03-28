Carb On Carb – “Nicole’s Express” Video

Carb On Carb are releasing their sophomore album, For Ages, in a couple months. (We’ve already shared “It’s Been A Rough Year” from it.) The album was mixed by the World Is A Beautiful Place…’s Chris Teti, whose work behind the scenes has given many an emo album that extra push over the last few years, and the sparkling assuredness of the New Zealand-based band’s next single is a testament to that.

“Nicole’s Express” is about learning to take moments for yourself amidst the hectic abundance and over-caffeinated rush of everyday life. “Only half a page, seven coffees deep/ Scrolling constantly,” Nicole Gaffney sings before expelling a helpful piece of advice: “Don’t forget to breathe.” The song mimics that approach, anxious and twitchy fits preceding long exhalations.

The song comes attached to a video, which the band shot while on an Australian tour with fellow New Zealanders Prizegiving. “We filmed every first sip taken of every coffee, for the duration of the tour,” they explain over e-mail. “In the end there was far too much footage to fit in one video, so this is about half. Various friends, bands, dogs, venues, neighbourhoods and tourist spots pop up. Usually when we play live we dedicate the song to coffee.”

Watch and listen below.

For Ages is out 5/2.