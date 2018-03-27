Afropunk 2018 Lineups

Afropunk is one of the few festivals around that still feels like it has an actual point of view behind it, and today, the organizers have announced the lineups for the flagship Brooklyn festival and Afropunk Atlanta: Carnival Of Consciousness. Erykah Badu, Janelle Monáe, Miguel, Tyler, The Creator, the Internet, Twin Shadow, Jamila Woods, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, JPEGMAFIA, and more will play Afropunk Brooklyn at Fort Greene’s Commodore Barry Park on the weekend of 8/25-26.

Meanwhile, N.E.R.D., Noname, the Internet, Serpentwithfeet, Benjamin Booker, Little Simz, and more are among the initial lineup for the Atlanta festival, which takes place 10/13-14 at the 787 Windsor complex. The theme of this year’s festival is “The People Resist.” Check out the lineups for both editions of the festival above and below along with a statement from the organizers about the theme.