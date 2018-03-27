Afropunk 2018 Lineups

Afropunk is one of the few festivals around that still feels like it has an actual point of view behind it, and today, the organizers have announced the lineups for the flagship Brooklyn festival and Afropunk Atlanta: Carnival Of Consciousness. Erykah Badu, Janelle Monáe, Miguel, Tyler, The Creator, the Internet, Twin Shadow, Jamila Woods, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, JPEGMAFIA, and more will play Afropunk Brooklyn at Fort Greene’s Commodore Barry Park on the weekend of 8/25-26.
Meanwhile, N.E.R.D., Noname, the Internet, Serpentwithfeet, Benjamin Booker, Little Simz, and more are among the initial lineup for the Atlanta festival, which takes place 10/13-14 at the 787 Windsor complex. The theme of this year’s festival is “The People Resist.” Check out the lineups for both editions of the festival above and below along with a statement from the organizers about the theme.
This resistance is not new! We, the people who have lived under the thumb of white supremacy, gender inequality, homophobia, environmental rape and economic apartheid have always known that when the world is an outrage, the sensible thing to do is defy it.
Resistance is survival, not just a hashtag. But if it’s going to be a social media call to political arms, let’s make that fucker count!
This resistance is not only about the toxicity of sick men in power.
We, the people recognize the laws they codify are pornographic fever-dreams of late-stage capitalism and white patriarchy, its bottom-lines built on the broken backs of individual human rights, and on development for the few but cheap plastic lives for those segregated from society.
Our moral teachers taught us the ethics on which to build this fight, and our punk roots gave us the strategy.
This resistance is not nihilism.
When the People Resist, our collective “No” is actually “Yes” – to all, for all. We stake everybody’s claim, rejecting old colonial privileges.
When the People Resist, it is inclusive, not exclusive -our arms open to the oppressed, and a finger in the air to the oppressors. We respond to the absurdity of their limited vision.
When the People Resist, it is unity, not division – loud voices speaking together, even if they aren’t all saying the same thing. We reject the purity of agreement, for the righteousness of our displeasure.
The People Resist…because there’s nothing else left to do now.