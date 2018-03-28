Melvins – “Embrace The Rub” Video

Washington State grunge punk band Melvins have come back from their Crystal Fairy project to release a proper new Melvins album. The forthcoming LP features two bass tracks on every song, one by Butthole Surfers’ Jeff Pinkus and one by Steven McDonald of OFF! and Redd Kross.

As an homage to Pinkus and his main band, Melvins titled the album Pinkus Abortion Technician. A few weeks ago we got a taste of the project with their cover medley, “Stop Moving To Florida.” Today, they’ve shared a track all their own.

“Embrace The Rub,” as Dale Crover explains, was written by McDonald and is a “punker tune throwback to his days as a young Hawthorne, CA punk hanging out with Black Flag.” The accompanying video by director Mackie Osborne has everything a punk rock video needs: angry leopards, bowling pins, and a dancing raccoon with enlarged gonads. That just about covers it.

Pinkus Abortion Technician is out 4/20 via Ipecac. Pre-order it here.