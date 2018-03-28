Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – “Saying Goodbye” & “Waking Up”

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have teamed up for yet another movie score, this time for the film Kings, which is set during the 1992 Rodney King riots and stars Halle Barry and Daniel Craig. The pair, who made one of the best scores of last year with their work on Wind River, have shared two selections from their Kings soundtrack in advance of its release, which are dubbed “Saying Goodbye” and “Waking Up.” You can listen to both of them via Pitchfork below.

Here’s the trailer for the film:

The Kings soundtrack is out 4/27 via Milan Records, the same day that the movie comes out in US theaters.