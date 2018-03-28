Killer Mike Shares Full Version Of Controversial NRA Interview

Over the weekend, NRATV released a controversial interview with Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike in which the rapper spoke out in support of gun ownership and said that he told his children they shouldn’t participate in the anti-gun student walkouts that took place across the country. After being criticized for the video, Killer Mike responded with an apology and said that the clip was “used in the wrong way.” His bandmate El-P also chimed in to defend his friend, though he made it clear that he disagreed with some of Mike’s political positions.

Today, the NRA put out the full 42-minute interview that Colion Noir conducted with Killer Mike, and the rapper pointed to it on his social media accounts. “I’m off the “whipping post” but for all that care about truth @colionnoir put the full convo about “African American Gun ownership” up,” he wrote on Instagram. “[National African American Gun Association] gets a major shout out and blacks are encouraged to Join it as I have as an alternative to the NRA. Thanks to all who kept the “Faith” in me. Your words were read and love was felt. To all the mob that yelled “hang him”. I will never forget y’all too. 😉 The link is in my profile. Love and Respect to all.”

Here’s the full interview: