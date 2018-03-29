Lana Del Rey Previews New Song “Happiness Is A Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey
CREDIT: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey has taken to social media to share a preview of a new song called “Happiness Is A Butterfly,” her first hint of solo material since last year’s Lust For Life. Earlier this month, she teased some of the lyrics on Twitter. Watch and listen below.

Tags: Lana Del Rey