Lana Del Rey Previews New Song “Happiness Is A Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey has taken to social media to share a preview of a new song called “Happiness Is A Butterfly,” her first hint of solo material since last year’s Lust For Life. Earlier this month, she teased some of the lyrics on Twitter. Watch and listen below.

from my new song

‘happiness is a butterfly’ pic.twitter.com/od3IQEyGb9 — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) March 29, 2018