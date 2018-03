Earlier this month, the Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. released a new solo album, Francis Trouble, which sees himself ruminating on the death of his stillborn twin brother. He’s just released a video for “Set To Attack” from it, and it follows two skater teens who fall in love, and it’s hard not to look at it as an imaginary tale of what could have or should have been. The clip was directed by Carley Solether. Watch below.

Francis Trouble is out now via Red Bull Records.