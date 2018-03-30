DJDS – “No Pain” (Feat. Khalid, Charlie Wilson, & Charlotte Day Wilson) Video

We’ve been hearing a lot from DJDS lately. Earlier this month, the duo released a remix of St. Vincent’s “Los Ageless” and back in 2017, they debuted a great cover of Lana Del Rey’s “Love,” featuring Empress Of. Both of those projects followed two original singles: “Trees On Fire” (Feat. Amber Mark & Marco McKinnis) and “Why Don’t You Come On” (Feat. Khalid & Empress Of).

Today, DJDS offered up another new one. It’s called “No Pain,” and features best new artist Khalid, Charlie Wilson (of the Gap Band fame), and Toronto soul singer Charlotte Day Wilson. It’s a sentimental, yearning song about trying to prove to someone that you won’t hurt them the way their last lover did. Unlike a lot of DJDS tracks, this one doesn’t beg to be played at a raucous party; it’s slow and solemn, with an accompanying video that fits the mood. Watch below.