Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Busy week here at Stereogum HQ, where we welcomed Many Rooms, Hinds, AND Wye Oak to play stripped-down sessions for Cambridge Analytica. I don’t think we’ve ever done three in a week before, congrats to us. (The Jersey Shore cast dropped by too, but not for Stereogum sadly.) We also ran interviews with Iceage, Westerman, Hop Along, and Kacey Musgraves, the pop-country singer/songwriter behind my favorite LP of Q1. Golden Hour is our reigning Album Of The Week and includes our #1 song of the week so click those links to find out why we are so enamored with this new countrypolitan collection. (And check out Musgraves’ “Slow Burn” on Colbert — I streamed it on my phone in Starbucks earlier and deadass got chills as the kids say.) It’s pretty rare for the entire Stereogum staff to agree on an album’s excellence to this extent. Well, I am assuming Mikey Nels loves it, he will only answer questions about the Voidz.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  Guy Incognito
Score:43 | Mar 26th

He’s accusing kids of exploiting tragedy, yet he took part in a documentary about the Bataclan siege, and allowed that shit song of his to be covered by dozens of musicians to support those victims. He also just posted a fake .gif of Emma Gonzalez and called her “the awful face of treason”. A 17 year old kid. That survived a massacre and has been traumatized.

Jesse continues to prove he’s much more than just the awful face of acne scarring. Fuck him.

Posted in: Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Blasts “Pathetic And Disgusting” Students Protesting Gun Violence
#9  antigone
Score:43 | Mar 27th

Queen Latifah biter confirmed.
Posted in: Jennifer Aniston Denies Biting Beyoncé
#8  monkeyridinghorse
Score:44 | Mar 26th

Threatening to kick your kids out if the house if they support this movement (”jokingly” or not) is strange way to support this movement.

Posted in: El-P Defends Killer Mike Over NRA Video
#7 

Michael O’Neill
Score:45 | Mar 27th

*Abite face
Posted in: Jennifer Aniston Denies Biting Beyoncé
#6  cokeparty
Score:45 | Mar 26th

Children of the World: Please don’t shoot us!
Mustached Guy: How dare you use my getting shot at to forward your agenda to prevent the thing that happened to me from happening again?
COTW: You are not smart.

Posted in: Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Blasts “Pathetic And Disgusting” Students Protesting Gun Violence
#5 

Justin Brown
Score:53 | Mar 28th

I don’t quite get why the humans speaking their native language and the dogs speaking english is racist or icky. I am willing to be convinced, but it sounds too abstract to be actually racist. Like you have to think really hard to muster up offense.
Posted in: Car Seat Headrest Calls Wes Anderson’s Isle Of Dogs “Racist” And “Infuriatingly Bad”
#4  undergroundspoon
Score:55 | Mar 26th

Is there a more severe squandering of collective good will in recent music culture than this dude’s?
Posted in: Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Blasts “Pathetic And Disgusting” Students Protesting Gun Violence
#3  cbishop
Score:57 | Mar 24th

Ugh. Ok. Be pro gun. Fine. Don’t make videos for the NRA though, for real. They are a morally bankrupt organization.
Posted in: Killer Mike Defends Gun Owners In New NRA Video
#2  b-rar
Score:68 | Mar 24th

Come on dude
Posted in: Killer Mike Defends Gun Owners In New NRA Video
#1  LeMon
Score:95 | Mar 24th

“if you disagree with me, it’s just because you’re doing what someone else wants you to do” is a really fucking stupid (and unfortunately ubiquitous) reasoning.
Posted in: Killer Mike Defends Gun Owners In New NRA Video

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  Gods Plan
Score:-24 | Mar 24th

black on black crime
Posted in: Killer Mike Defends Gun Owners In New NRA Video
#4  lieutenant wine
Score:-24 | Mar 28th

No shit. Not really interested in a review that takes as long to read as listen to the album it’s gushing over.
Posted in: On Virtue, Julian Casablancas Scorches The Strokes’ Legacy And Leaps Into The Voidz
#3  Inablackout
Score:-24 | Mar 26th

Too bad it was just your fans and not you you Fucking prick.
Posted in: Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Blasts “Pathetic And Disgusting” Students Protesting Gun Violence
#2 

Ant John
Score:-28 | Mar 24th

What do you expect from a Bernie Bro? Rational thought? Naaaah.
Posted in: Killer Mike Defends Gun Owners In New NRA Video
#1 

David Gifford
Score:-58 | Mar 26th

Is it worse than liberal Democrats USING these naive traumatized kids to further their own political agenda?
Posted in: Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Blasts “Pathetic And Disgusting” Students Protesting Gun Violence

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  mr. mayonaise
Score:41 | Mar 27th

Quickly read this as “Jennifer Aniston dies biting Beyonce” which is a pretty fucking boss way to go out
Posted in: Jennifer Aniston Denies Biting Beyoncé