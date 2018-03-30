Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

He’s accusing kids of exploiting tragedy, yet he took part in a documentary about the Bataclan siege, and allowed that shit song of his to be covered by dozens of musicians to support those victims. He also just posted a fake .gif of Emma Gonzalez and called her “the awful face of treason”. A 17 year old kid. That survived a massacre and has been traumatized.

Jesse continues to prove he’s much more than just the awful face of acne scarring. Fuck him.