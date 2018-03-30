Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Busy week here at Stereogum HQ, where we welcomed Many Rooms, Hinds, AND Wye Oak to play stripped-down sessions for Cambridge Analytica. I don’t think we’ve ever done three in a week before, congrats to us. (The Jersey Shore cast dropped by too, but not for Stereogum sadly.) We also ran interviews with Iceage, Westerman, Hop Along, and Kacey Musgraves, the pop-country singer/songwriter behind my favorite LP of Q1. Golden Hour is our reigning Album Of The Week and includes our #1 song of the week so click those links to find out why we are so enamored with this new countrypolitan collection. (And check out Musgraves’ “Slow Burn” on Colbert — I streamed it on my phone in Starbucks earlier and deadass got chills as the kids say.) It’s pretty rare for the entire Stereogum staff to agree on an album’s excellence to this extent. Well, I am assuming Mikey Nels loves it, he will only answer questions about the Voidz.
|Guy Incognito
|Score:43 | Mar 26th
He’s accusing kids of exploiting tragedy, yet he took part in a documentary about the Bataclan siege, and allowed that shit song of his to be covered by dozens of musicians to support those victims. He also just posted a fake .gif of Emma Gonzalez and called her “the awful face of treason”. A 17 year old kid. That survived a massacre and has been traumatized.
Jesse continues to prove he’s much more than just the awful face of acne scarring. Fuck him.
|Posted in: Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Blasts “Pathetic And Disgusting” Students Protesting Gun Violence
|antigone
|Score:43 | Mar 27th
Queen Latifah biter confirmed.
|Posted in: Jennifer Aniston Denies Biting Beyoncé
|monkeyridinghorse
|Score:44 | Mar 26th
Threatening to kick your kids out if the house if they support this movement (”jokingly” or not) is strange way to support this movement.
|Posted in: El-P Defends Killer Mike Over NRA Video
|Michael O’Neill
|Score:45 | Mar 27th
*Abite face
|Posted in: Jennifer Aniston Denies Biting Beyoncé
|cokeparty
|Score:45 | Mar 26th
Children of the World: Please don’t shoot us!
|Posted in: Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Blasts “Pathetic And Disgusting” Students Protesting Gun Violence
|Justin Brown
|Score:53 | Mar 28th
I don’t quite get why the humans speaking their native language and the dogs speaking english is racist or icky. I am willing to be convinced, but it sounds too abstract to be actually racist. Like you have to think really hard to muster up offense.
|Posted in: Car Seat Headrest Calls Wes Anderson’s Isle Of Dogs “Racist” And “Infuriatingly Bad”
|undergroundspoon
|Score:55 | Mar 26th
Is there a more severe squandering of collective good will in recent music culture than this dude’s?
|Posted in: Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Blasts “Pathetic And Disgusting” Students Protesting Gun Violence
|cbishop
|Score:57 | Mar 24th
Ugh. Ok. Be pro gun. Fine. Don’t make videos for the NRA though, for real. They are a morally bankrupt organization.
|Posted in: Killer Mike Defends Gun Owners In New NRA Video
|b-rar
|Score:68 | Mar 24th
Come on dude
|Posted in: Killer Mike Defends Gun Owners In New NRA Video
|LeMon
|Score:95 | Mar 24th
“if you disagree with me, it’s just because you’re doing what someone else wants you to do” is a really fucking stupid (and unfortunately ubiquitous) reasoning.
|Posted in: Killer Mike Defends Gun Owners In New NRA Video
|Gods Plan
|Score:-24 | Mar 24th
black on black crime
|Posted in: Killer Mike Defends Gun Owners In New NRA Video
|lieutenant wine
|Score:-24 | Mar 28th
No shit. Not really interested in a review that takes as long to read as listen to the album it’s gushing over.
|Posted in: On Virtue, Julian Casablancas Scorches The Strokes’ Legacy And Leaps Into The Voidz
|Inablackout
|Score:-24 | Mar 26th
Too bad it was just your fans and not you you Fucking prick.
|Posted in: Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Blasts “Pathetic And Disgusting” Students Protesting Gun Violence
|Ant John
|Score:-28 | Mar 24th
What do you expect from a Bernie Bro? Rational thought? Naaaah.
|Posted in: Killer Mike Defends Gun Owners In New NRA Video
|David Gifford
|Score:-58 | Mar 26th
Is it worse than liberal Democrats USING these naive traumatized kids to further their own political agenda?
|Posted in: Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Blasts “Pathetic And Disgusting” Students Protesting Gun Violence
|mr. mayonaise
|Score:41 | Mar 27th
Quickly read this as “Jennifer Aniston dies biting Beyonce” which is a pretty fucking boss way to go out
|Posted in: Jennifer Aniston Denies Biting Beyoncé