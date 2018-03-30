Stephen Glover: Deadpool’s Taylor Swift Episode “Was The Last Straw”

Earlier this week we learned that Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, and his brother Stephen Glover were cutting ties with the forthcoming animated Marvel series Deadpool on FXX due to “creative differences.” The Glovers were set to be the showrunners, as well as writers and executive producers. But, as TheWrap points out, Stephen Glover said an episode about Taylor Swift was the “last straw” for the a project that was taken out of their hands.

“There really was a Taylor Swift episode. It was HILARIOUS. And it definitely was the last straw lol,” Stephen wrote in a since-deleted tweet. He added in a second tweet, “Our show wasn’t too black. It wasn’t really that black at all. But we definitely wanted to give ‘Rick and Morty’ a run for their money and I think we would have. Proud of the gang.”