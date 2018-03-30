Sanaa Lathan Bit Beyoncé, ‘Page Six’ Confirms

The Beyoncé-biter mystery has been widely speculated since the absurd incident was revealed last week in an interview with actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish. Some jokingly pointed to Jennifer Anniston, others considered a drunk Jennifer Lawrence.

Today we close the case after multiple sources confirmed to Page Six that the actress and soft-cannibal is Sanaa Lathan, who starred in the 2000 sports drama Love & Basketball. Page Six notes that she “playfully bit [Beyoncé] on the chin” while she was mid-conversation with Jay-Z. A loving chin nibble sounds relatively harmless, but a source told Page Six that “it was a big thing in the moment at the party, everyone was talking about how anyone would dare to do that.”

Lathan denied the bite in a tweet earlier this week, “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstance did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would be a love bite.” This is less concerning than, say, someone trying to feed off Bey’s star power (literally). And if I were in that situation, presumably overwhelmed by Bey’s sheer existence, I may very well have panicked and bit Beyoncé’s face too.