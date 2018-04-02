SSION – “At Least The Sky Is Blue (Johnny Jewel’s Moody Midnight Mix)” (Feat. Ariel Pink)

Next month, the longtime Kansas City DIY-pop experimenter Cody Critcheloe, who records as SSION, will return with O, his first album in seven years. Today, he’s shared the new album’s tracklist, and it includes a whole lot of guests. Sky Ferreira, Devendra Banhart, Róisín Murphy, Hole’s Patty Schemel, Royal Trux’s Jennifer Herrema, Ian Isaiah, and MNDR all contribute to the album. And the single “At Least The Sky Is Blue” is a duet with Ariel Pink, Critcheloe’s fellow self-made pop-music weirdo.

“At Least The Sky Is Blue” already had a bugged-out, mesmerizing video in which Critcheloe and Pink played Liza Minelli and Elizabeth Taylor, respectively. And now it’s got a slick, pulsating remix from Chromatics mastermind Johnny Jewel. Jewel has rebuilt the track from the ground up, turning it into sleazy late-night disco, which is a good look for the song. Below, listen to that remix (as well as the instrumental version) and check out the tracklist for O.

<a href="http://ssion.bandcamp.com/album/at-least-the-sky-is-blue-ft-ariel-pink-johnny-jewels-moody-midnight-mix" target="_blank">At Least The Sky Is Blue (Ft. Ariel Pink) – Johnny Jewel's Moody Midnight Mix by SSION</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Big As I Can Dream”

02 “Comeback”

03 “Forming”

04 “Dogs On Asphalt” (Feat. Contessa Stuto, Jennifer Herrema, & Melissa Burns)

05 “At Least The Sky Is Blue” (Feat. Ariel Pink)

06 “Inherit”

07 “The Cruel Twirl” (Feat. Róisín Murphy)

08 “1980-99″ (Feat. Sky Ferreira & Patty Schemel)

09 “Marc & Me”

10 “Let Me Down Like U” (Feat. MNDR)

11 “Tell Me About It”

12 “Free Lunch” (Feat. Devendra Banhart)

13 “Heaven Is My Thing Again” (Feat. Ian Isiah, Jametatone, & MNDR)

O is out 5/11 on Dero Arcade.