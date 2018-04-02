Watch Courtney Marie Andrews Make Her TV Debut On CBS This Morning

The great Americana singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews released her warm, soulful, comforting album May Your Kindness Remain a couple of weeks ago. And this week, she gave the first TV performance of her career on CBS This Morning. As part of the show’s Saturday Sessions series, she sang three songs: “Kindness Of Strangers,” “Two Cold Nights In Buffalo,” and the album’s title track. Her voice was strong and assured as she switched between keyboard and guitar, and I liked the theatrical touch of Andrews wearing white while everyone else in her band wore black. Watch all three performances below.

May Your Kindness Remain is out now on Fat Possum/Mama Bird.