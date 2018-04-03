Stream Look Vibrant The Up Here Place

Look Vibrant write songs that seem like they might topple over at any minute, but they never do. The Montreal art-pop quartet have navigated through pure noise and polished indie-pop with ease in frenetic singles and a dense EP, and now they’re back with their debut album, The Up Here Place.

Brimming over with intricate chord structures, layered falsettos, and unexpected refrains, the new LP flexes an experimental sound that’s been fully-rendered and honed over the five years since the band’s conception in 2013. Although it hasn’t quite hit Merriweather Post Pavillion cult status yet, Look Vibrant’s effervescent new record has all the makings of becoming your next experimental noise-pop fave. Stream The Up Here Place below.

The Up Here Place is out on April 6, and you can buy it at Bandcamp. They’re also playing a show with U.S. Girls on 4/11 at L’escogriffe in Montreal.