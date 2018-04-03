Grouper – “Driving”

The new Grouper album, Grid Of Points, is out at the end of the month, and thank God. “Parking Lot,” the first single from the project, was as spectacular as we’ve come to expect from Liz Harris, and now she’s shared a second single that’s even better. “Driving” is another ambient piano ballad sung in gorgeous melodic sighs, an intimate exercise that will make you feel like you’re witnessing a genius at work from the other side of an empty room. Bask in it below.

Grid Of Points is out 4/27 on Kranky. Pre-order it here.