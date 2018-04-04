“Weird Al” Yankovic Co-Wrote Today’s New York Times Crossword

National treasure and dweeb-culture avatar “Weird Al” Yankovic has spent decades perfecting the art of the food-based pun; his novelty-song breakout “My Bologna,” based on the Knack’s “My Sharona,” came out more than 38 years ago. And Yankovic is also enough of an English-language dork that, in 2014, he turned Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” into “Word Crimes.” So it follows that “Weird Al,” like so many of the rest of us, is a devotee of the New York Times crossword. And it also follows that he’s found a way to sandwich (sorry) some food puns into it.

Yankovic co-wrote today’s crossword with regular crossword creator Eric Berlin. It’s a Wednesday puzzle, so it’s right in the sweet spot: Not as unchallenging as the Monday version, not as maddening as the Saturday one. And yes, Yankovic included a generous handful of food-based puns, all of which are based around “cheesy” movie titles. For example: The clue is “Cheesy 1987 thriller?” (The answer, of course: Feta Attraction.)