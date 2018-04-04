Middle Kids – “On My Knees” Video

Middle Kids, an Australian pop-rock band with a knack for soaring, humongous choruses, will release their debut album Lost Friends a month from today. They led off the rollout with a contagious head-bobber called “Mistake,” and today they’re back with a video for another winsome track called “On My Knees.”

In a press release, Middle Kids say the song “is about rejecting the value system of the individual as the prime unit of society.” It communicates that message with a fervent stutter-step rhythm that eventually gives way to this band’s signature barrage of power chords and melodies. Adding to the effect is an effective music video in which a wide range of people show off their talents for what appears to be a futile series of auditions. Watch below.

Lost Friends is out 5/4 on Domino. Pre-order it here.