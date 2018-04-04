Dozens Of Musicians Commemorate 50th Anniversary Of Martin Luther King’s Death In “The Dream Still Lives” Video

Today marks the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination. To honor his memory and his work, which is still as relevant as ever, Stevie Wonder has assembled a mind-bogglingly vast lineup of musicians, celebrities, and public figures to share their hopes for the future in a video entitled “The Dream Still Lives.” Wonder, the Chainsmokers, Common, BTS, Mariah Carey, Ryan Tedder, Dave Matthews, Smokey Robinson, Katy Perry, Gloria Estefan, Demi Lovato, Cher, Elton John, Bette Midler, Janelle Monáe, Paul McCartney, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Tony Bennett, Luis Fonsi, Lecrae, Nick Jonas, Kirk Franklin, Harry Styles, Garth Brooks, Andra Day, SZA, Darius Rucker, Lionel Richie, Marc Anthony, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Mark Ronson, and Mary J. Blige are among the musicians who appear in the clip.

The video was posted at 7:05PM Central Time, exactly 50 years years to the minute after Martin Luther King was killed in Memphis. Stevie Wonder joined Twitter specifically to promote the project, and you can find his first-ever tweet below.