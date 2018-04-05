Forth Wanderers – “Ages Ago”

Hey, look at that! Two new Forth Wanderers songs in one week. The New Jersey-bred band are gearing up to release their self-titled sophomore album in a few weeks, and just a couple days ago we got an extra taste of it with “Taste” (get it?), and today they’re releasing the next proper single, “Ages Ago,” which follows earlier ones “Not For Me” and “Never Mine.” “Ages Ago” is a seasick track about shifting expectations. “I wasn’t sure who they were, they changed constantly (hence the metaphor describing the ‘grey coat’ and cutting their hair just to ‘stay afloat’). I wasn’t going to wait any longer to find out.” the band’s Ava Trilling explains in a press release. The song comes accompanied by a visual animated by guitarist Ben Guterl. Check it out below.

Forth Wanderers is out 4/27 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.