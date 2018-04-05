Watch Cardi B Joke With Chadwick Boseman In Their SNL Promos

Cardi B’s debut album Invasion Of Privacy is coming out tonight, and this weekend, she’s celebrating by going on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is serving as the episode’s host, and even though it seems like a bit of a missed opportunity to not have Cardi pull double duty as musical guest and host — she’ll be The Tonight Show’s first ever co-host next week! — it should still be fun to see Boseman get to show off his comedic chops too. And today, the show has shared its customary promo videos for the episode, which feature Cardi making her trilling noises and joking around with Boseman and SNL cast member Leslie Jones. Watch below.