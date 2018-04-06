Underworld – “Brilliant Yes That Would Be”

After a six-year break, British electronic veterans Underworld have been on a roll since the release of 2016’s Barbara Barbara, we have a shining future. They reissued their 1999 album Beaucoup Fish last year and were part of the hubbub surrounding T2: Trainspotting, contributing an new song to the soundtrack. And today they’ve revealed a brand-new composition called “Brilliant Yes That Would Be,” a mournful six-and-a-half-minute piece that comes accompanied by footage inspired by their first Reykjavik show in 24 years, which took place last month. Listen below.

“Brilliant Yes That Would Be” is out now. Revisit our list of 10 Best Underworld Songs.