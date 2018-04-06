Empire Records Broadway Musical In Development

Empire Records is being turned into a Broadway musical, as Deadline reports. The musical is in development now and is being eyed for a 2020 debut, which would coincide with the film’s 25th anniversary. The stage adaptation of the 1995 cult film, which is set in a failing record store, is being made alongside the film’s original writer Carol Heikkinen, with music and lyrics written by Zoe Sarnak, who is behind the upcoming musical Afterwords. Sarnak had this to say about the about the adaptation:

I first saw Empire Records when my older sister brought it home on VHS – I remember sneaking into the TV room while she was watching it with her friends. Over the years, I watched it again and again because that cast – those characters – were my idea of the coolest misfits. Teenagers who loved music as much as I did, and still do. The film’s music so iconically captured the sound of that decade – a sound that has indelibly shaped my own aesthetic.

Presumably, Rex Manning’s “Say No More Mon Amour” will be incorporated somehow. Also, Rex Manning Day is 4/8, so this announcement comes just in time!

Yesterday, we found out that another ’90s music export, High Fidelity, is being developed into a TV series for Disney’s streaming service. High Fidelity was already a Broadway musical.