Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Oh hey, I have a Kittie story! In 1999, I was 16 and playing in a high school band with my best friends, and we got some comp CD that had “Brackish” on it. I am not sure if we actually really liked the song, or if we were just teenage boys excited about the prospect of meeting some girls who played music, but we drove two hours upstate to Albany, NY to see them play in a small club. Mercedes and Morgan’s mom was there selling merch and they were all really excited that someone had come out expressly to see them (their album wasn’t even out yet). We were given some free t-shirts, ate some pizza with the band, and we got Mercedes and Fallon’s AIM screen names. I wore my Kittie t-shirt onstage a few months later and the photos are still online and I have some friends who still mock me for it. Pretend this story has an interesting ending. Bye