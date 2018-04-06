Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Did you guys know that I run Stereogum’s Instagram and that it’s good and fun? You can follow that here for dank content that didn’t really have a place on the site, especially this week as we were rushing out features on folks like Braid, The The, BlocBoy JB, Turnstile, Wye Oak, Lady Gaga, Kittie, and the Sword before Stereogum becomes 24/7 Cardi B.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  lobster man
Score:32 | Mar 31st

The only wokeness I recognize is wotie
Posted in: Taylor Swift Addresses Hayley Kiyoko Comments
#9  bakedbeans
Score:32 | Apr 5th

ah, damn, i thought we had a beef on our hands. we need some fuckin beef round here.
Posted in: Metallica Respond To St. Vincent’s Quip About “Fashion Kids” Wearing The Band’s T-Shirts
#8  Guy Incognito
Score:34 | Mar 31st

My previous post on the topic still stands.

I’m sick of these assholes that assume they can talk shit without recourse, and then think they can clean it up with a forced and fake apology when the chickens come home to roost. Dude can eat a dick, fuck him.
Posted in: Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Apologizes For Comments Against March For Our Lives
#7  trecoolx
Score:34 | Mar 31st

Cool. Fuck him anyway!
Posted in: Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Apologizes For Comments Against March For Our Lives
#6  cokeparty
Score:35 | Apr 3rd

I think you fundamentally misunderstand the job of having a fever.

Posted in: Album Of The Week: Wye Oak The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs
#5  jloo
Score:36 | Apr 4th

Sorry.
Posted in: Here’s Justin Bieber In A Supremely Unfunny “Racist Superman” Sketch
#4  bikemail
Score:36 | Mar 31st

Oh fuck that bullshit, we all know he meant what he said the first time. He’s been peddling this evil, far-right garbage for a long time now and is only backpedaling because it might impact his album/concert sales.

Posted in: Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Apologizes For Comments Against March For Our Lives
#3  Tom Breihan
Score:37 | Apr 3rd

I…. haven’t heard it.
Posted in: Album Of The Week: Wye Oak The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs
#2  Feliscumpleanos
Score:40 | Mar 30th

Posted in: Here’s Katy Perry Shoving 7 Chicken Nuggets Into Her Mouth
#1  eastside tilly
Score:58 | Mar 30th

Aww Katy, always the bridesmaid. This would be impressive, but I saw Taylor detach her jaw and swallow an entire chicken whole just last week.
Posted in: Here’s Katy Perry Shoving 7 Chicken Nuggets Into Her Mouth

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  inthedeadofknight
Score:-17 | Apr 4th

https://media3.giphy.com/media/12XMGIWtrHBl5e/200.gif
Posted in: Watch Kacey Musgraves Sing Her Sassy Disco Number “High Horse” On Ellen
#4  Naked Lunchable
Score:-19 | Apr 1st

LAME. Way to sell out Drag City. At least we know Dischord will never bow down to the bullshit that is streaming services.

Posted in: Drag City Records Now On Spotify
#3  manwellius
Score:-19 | Apr 1st

Don’t downvote me because they had a dream and failed to deliver just because some Bitch they don’t like arrived on the scene and were about to steal the spotlight from them. Blame her.
Posted in: Stephen Glover: Deadpool’s Taylor Swift Episode “Was The Last Straw”
#2  LosingMyEdge
Score:-21 | Mar 31st

“But as Donald Glover’s music career can attest to, if you do two things poorly but do them both at the same time there is a sizable segment of the public that will pretend you’re doing something great.”
Posted in: Stephen Glover: Deadpool’s Taylor Swift Episode “Was The Last Straw”
#1  UpfortheDownVote
Score:-22 | Apr 3rd

The song is inarguably great. The meme is offensive. There, I said it.
Posted in: A Meme Pushes Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” Onto Hot Rock Songs Chart

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  cheap_suit_jr_jr
Score:14 | Apr 5th

Oh hey, I have a Kittie story!

In 1999, I was 16 and playing in a high school band with my best friends, and we got some comp CD that had “Brackish” on it. I am not sure if we actually really liked the song, or if we were just teenage boys excited about the prospect of meeting some girls who played music, but we drove two hours upstate to Albany, NY to see them play in a small club.

Mercedes and Morgan’s mom was there selling merch and they were all really excited that someone had come out expressly to see them (their album wasn’t even out yet). We were given some free t-shirts, ate some pizza with the band, and we got Mercedes and Fallon’s AIM screen names.

I wore my Kittie t-shirt onstage a few months later and the photos are still online and I have some friends who still mock me for it.

Pretend this story has an interesting ending. Bye
Posted in: Here’s To 20 Years Of Kittie