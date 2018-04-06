Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Did you guys know that I run Stereogum’s Instagram and that it’s good and fun? You can follow that here for dank content that didn’t really have a place on the site, especially this week as we were rushing out features on folks like Braid, The The, BlocBoy JB, Turnstile, Wye Oak, Lady Gaga, Kittie, and the Sword before Stereogum becomes 24/7 Cardi B.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|lobster man
|Score:32 | Mar 31st
|
The only wokeness I recognize is wotie
|Posted in: Taylor Swift Addresses Hayley Kiyoko Comments
|#9
|bakedbeans
|Score:32 | Apr 5th
|
ah, damn, i thought we had a beef on our hands. we need some fuckin beef round here.
|Posted in: Metallica Respond To St. Vincent’s Quip About “Fashion Kids” Wearing The Band’s T-Shirts
|#8
|Guy Incognito
|Score:34 | Mar 31st
|
My previous post on the topic still stands.
I’m sick of these assholes that assume they can talk shit without recourse, and then think they can clean it up with a forced and fake apology when the chickens come home to roost. Dude can eat a dick, fuck him.
|Posted in: Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Apologizes For Comments Against March For Our Lives
|#7
|trecoolx
|Score:34 | Mar 31st
|
Cool. Fuck him anyway!
|Posted in: Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Apologizes For Comments Against March For Our Lives
|#6
|cokeparty
|Score:35 | Apr 3rd
|
I think you fundamentally misunderstand the job of having a fever.
|Posted in: Album Of The Week: Wye Oak The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs
|#5
|jloo
|Score:36 | Apr 4th
|
Sorry.
|Posted in: Here’s Justin Bieber In A Supremely Unfunny “Racist Superman” Sketch
|#4
|bikemail
|Score:36 | Mar 31st
|
Oh fuck that bullshit, we all know he meant what he said the first time. He’s been peddling this evil, far-right garbage for a long time now and is only backpedaling because it might impact his album/concert sales.
|Posted in: Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Apologizes For Comments Against March For Our Lives
|#3
|Tom Breihan
|Score:37 | Apr 3rd
|
I…. haven’t heard it.
|Posted in: Album Of The Week: Wye Oak The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs
|#2
|Feliscumpleanos
|Score:40 | Mar 30th
|
|Posted in: Here’s Katy Perry Shoving 7 Chicken Nuggets Into Her Mouth
|#1
|eastside tilly
|Score:58 | Mar 30th
|
Aww Katy, always the bridesmaid. This would be impressive, but I saw Taylor detach her jaw and swallow an entire chicken whole just last week.
|Posted in: Here’s Katy Perry Shoving 7 Chicken Nuggets Into Her Mouth
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:-17 | Apr 4th
|
https://media3.giphy.com/media/12XMGIWtrHBl5e/200.gif
|Posted in: Watch Kacey Musgraves Sing Her Sassy Disco Number “High Horse” On Ellen
|#4
|Naked Lunchable
|Score:-19 | Apr 1st
|
LAME. Way to sell out Drag City. At least we know Dischord will never bow down to the bullshit that is streaming services.
|Posted in: Drag City Records Now On Spotify
|#3
|manwellius
|Score:-19 | Apr 1st
|
Don’t downvote me because they had a dream and failed to deliver just because some Bitch they don’t like arrived on the scene and were about to steal the spotlight from them. Blame her.
|Posted in: Stephen Glover: Deadpool’s Taylor Swift Episode “Was The Last Straw”
|#2
|LosingMyEdge
|Score:-21 | Mar 31st
|
“But as Donald Glover’s music career can attest to, if you do two things poorly but do them both at the same time there is a sizable segment of the public that will pretend you’re doing something great.”
|Posted in: Stephen Glover: Deadpool’s Taylor Swift Episode “Was The Last Straw”
|#1
|UpfortheDownVote
|Score:-22 | Apr 3rd
|
The song is inarguably great. The meme is offensive. There, I said it.
|Posted in: A Meme Pushes Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” Onto Hot Rock Songs Chart
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|cheap_suit_jr_jr
|Score:14 | Apr 5th
|
Oh hey, I have a Kittie story!
In 1999, I was 16 and playing in a high school band with my best friends, and we got some comp CD that had “Brackish” on it. I am not sure if we actually really liked the song, or if we were just teenage boys excited about the prospect of meeting some girls who played music, but we drove two hours upstate to Albany, NY to see them play in a small club.
Mercedes and Morgan’s mom was there selling merch and they were all really excited that someone had come out expressly to see them (their album wasn’t even out yet). We were given some free t-shirts, ate some pizza with the band, and we got Mercedes and Fallon’s AIM screen names.
I wore my Kittie t-shirt onstage a few months later and the photos are still online and I have some friends who still mock me for it.
Pretend this story has an interesting ending. Bye
|Posted in: Here’s To 20 Years Of Kittie