Stream Dark Times Tell Me What I Need

The Norwegian trio Dark Times play a form of punk rock that’s tough to categorize. It’s catchy and anthemic, with big and clean melodies, but it isn’t really pop-punk. It’s got deep, murky production, but it’s not experimental or even lo-fi. It’s got a pummeling intensity, but it isn’t hardcore. The band’s music is its own thing, and it’s got a buzzing sense of power to it. Dark Times released their debut album Give in 2014, and this weekend, they followed it up with the impressive new LP Tell Me What I Need. You can stream it below.

<a href="http://darktimes.bandcamp.com/album/tell-me-what-i-need" target="_blank">Tell Me What I Need by DARK TIMES</a>

Tell Me What I Need is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.