Stream War On Women Capture The Flag

The Baltimore hardcore band War On Women have a new album out this Friday. It’s called Capture The Flag, and we’ve already heard two incendiary singles. The impassioned song about gun control, “Lone Wolves,” dropped last month, and we heard “YDTMHTL” back in February.

Capture The Flag was produced by former Jawbox J leader J Robbins and it features contributions from Kathleen Hanna and the adult film actress Joanna Angel. You can listen to it in full now.

Capture The Flag is out 4/13 on Bridge Nine.