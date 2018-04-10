New Ariana Grande Single Coming 4/27, Her First Music Since Manchester Attack

Back in March, we learned that Ariana Grande has finished a new album produced by Pharrell and Max Martin. It will be her first release since she debuted Dangerous Woman in 2016 and her tour stop in Manchester became the target of a terrorist bombing that claimed 22 lives.

Grande rebounded from the attack by organizing a benefit concert to raise money for families of the victims. Since then, she’s become a vocal advocate for victims of terrorism and gun violence. She performed at Dave Matthews’ concert for Charlottesville and sang “Be Alright” at the March For Our Lives in DC.

Variety confirms that Grande will release her first single since the Manchester attack on 4/27. The new album is presumably inspired by the aftermath of the bombing and her experiences over the past two years.