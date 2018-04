A few months ago, Kero Kero Bonito gave us a treat in the form of the rock-inspired TOTEP, and today the UK trio have shared a video for the shred-heavy track “You Know How It Is.” Keeping with the theme, it’s a lo-fi affair that follows the band around London as they embark on a variety of transportation — bus, bus, train, train — and, while there’s no real narrative to grab on to, the band has enough charmingly goofy fun that it doesn’t much matter. Check it out below.

TOTEP is out now.