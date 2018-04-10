Stream Krimewatch Krimewatch

Krimewatch haven’t been around for too long, but they’re already one of America’s best, most exciting young DIY punk bands, and their (great) logo has already become ubiquitous at basement hardcore shows. The New York band play old-school East Coast hardcore with speed and intensity, never complicating or diluting their sound. They make hard-as-hell rudimentary punk rock, with no metal overtones or guitar solos, and their songs are simple enough that they’re practically begging for the gang-chant singalongs that they are certainly going to get.

Krimewatch’s songs are in both English and Japanese, but even the Japanese songs feel singalong-ready. And while the band shares members with a few other bands, most notably Hotheads, they seem to exist on their own wavelength.

Since 2016, Krimewatch have released a couple of demos and an EP. Today, they’ve come out with their self-titled debut album — though “album” might not be the right word, since this thing’s nine songs are over in 12 or 13 minutes. In any case, it’s the longest blast of this band’s sound that we’ve heard yet, and it feels instantly iconic. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://krimewatch.bandcamp.com/album/krimewatch" target="_blank">Krimewatch by KRIMEWATCH</a>

Krimewatch is out now, and you can buy it at Bandcamp.