Many Rooms – “This Place Is Haunted”

Recent Artist To Watch honoree Many Rooms’ debut album, There Is A Presence Here, comes out at the end of the week. We’ve heard “Which Is To Say, Everything” and “Hollow Body” from it already, and Brianna Hunt stopped by our offices last month for an excellent Stereogum Session. Today, she’s sharing one last single from the album before it’s released, the penultimate track “This Place Is Haunted.” It’s sparse and circuitous, as Hunt feels a persistent ache. “I see your ghost/ I see it everywhere I go/ I feel your hands/ Leaving traces on my skin,” she sings, her voice far off and distant. “Everywhere I go it follows.” Listen via Brooklyn Vegan below.

There Is A Presence Here is out 4/13 via Other People Records.